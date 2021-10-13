OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

