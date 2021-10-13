Susquehanna Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.09.

STX stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

