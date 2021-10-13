3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Langenberg & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by research analysts at Langenberg & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

3M stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after purchasing an additional 128,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

