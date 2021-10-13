Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SRZN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $6.29 on Monday. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

