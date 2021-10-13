Square, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Square in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

SQ opened at $237.41 on Monday. Square has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,381 shares of company stock worth $75,140,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

