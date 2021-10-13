Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

BROS opened at $47.72 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

