Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $14.22. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1,055 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $228,374,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $38,863,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

