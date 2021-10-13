Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Outokumpu Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.84 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.