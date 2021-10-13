Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 41,400.0% in September

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 41,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of RZREF stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Razor Energy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

