Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,000 shares, an increase of 1,482,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNVIF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Binovi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About Binovi Technologies

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

