Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $66.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.
Truist Financial stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
