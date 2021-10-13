Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $66.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

