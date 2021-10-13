Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

QUOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

