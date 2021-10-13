Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.12

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.68. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 59,782 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

