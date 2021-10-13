FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will earn $10.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 38.4% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

