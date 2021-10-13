Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.87. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

