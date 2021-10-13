Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $33.02 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

