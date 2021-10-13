JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to “Neutral”

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.