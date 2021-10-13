JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to “Neutral”

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.
ChemoCentryx stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
