Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.
NASDAQ INTU opened at $527.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $550.59 and its 200 day moving average is $485.52.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
