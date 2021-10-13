Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $527.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $550.59 and its 200 day moving average is $485.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

