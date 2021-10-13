Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTON. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.74.

Shares of PTON opened at $86.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,470 shares of company stock worth $45,948,302 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

