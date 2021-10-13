FY2022 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Increased by Analyst

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

NYSE:LSI opened at $120.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $129.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.