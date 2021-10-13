Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $220.81 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.03.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.