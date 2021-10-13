Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($4.58) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.65).

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $709.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.44. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.