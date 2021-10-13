Integra Resources Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

Shares of ITR opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.56.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12).

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

