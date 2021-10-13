Reviewing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $54.89 million 2.31 -$16.15 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.84 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -39.09

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight.

Risk and Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Boxlight and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75

Boxlight presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 254.65%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Boxlight.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -16.59% -15.39% -5.15% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Boxlight on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

