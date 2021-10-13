Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

ULTA opened at $386.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.77 and a 200 day moving average of $345.01. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

