James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.28. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $41.04.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,724,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,970,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 602,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $8,013,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.