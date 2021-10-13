Barclays Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $114.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $126.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $103.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44. Visteon has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

