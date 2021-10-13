Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis increased their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Jerash Holdings (US) news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

