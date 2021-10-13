Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “
Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,270,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,632,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,011 shares of company stock worth $4,429,974 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
