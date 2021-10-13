Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas."

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,270,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,632,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,011 shares of company stock worth $4,429,974 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

