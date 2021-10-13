Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 35,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.