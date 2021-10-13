America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRMT. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $115.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.48. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

