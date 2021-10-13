Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $566.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,692,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.