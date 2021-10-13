Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.37

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.37 and traded as low as $99.61. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 10,045,342 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 229.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

