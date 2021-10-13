Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $193.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.32. Diageo has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.