Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,869.63

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,869.63 ($24.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,045 ($26.72). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($26.39), with a volume of 328,487 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIO shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,247.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,869.63.
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Recommended Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.