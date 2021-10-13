Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.81

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.06. Aware shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 26,002 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aware in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 43.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aware by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Aware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aware by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

