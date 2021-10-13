Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1,584 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 21.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

