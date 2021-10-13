Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,662% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Andersons by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Andersons by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 165.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,701 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANDE opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

