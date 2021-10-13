Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RQI opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.