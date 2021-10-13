IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IMAX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 164,731 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

