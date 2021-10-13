Analysts Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price at $129.17

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $52,814,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.02. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.