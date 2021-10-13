Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Shares of ICE opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,990. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,802,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

