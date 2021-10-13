$138.00 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $138.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.50 million. CRA International posted sales of $121.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $573.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 779.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRA International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

CRAI opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $783.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $108.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.