Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Increased by Truist Securiti

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

NYSE MRO opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

