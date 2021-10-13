Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPLA. dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $166.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

