Oppenheimer Comments on Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.50 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $280.00 to $323.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

ISRG stock opened at $324.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $217.67 and a fifty-two week high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $214,898,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

