Brokers Offer Predictions for Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HMN opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $708,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

