$496.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report sales of $496.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $542.90 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $492.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $522.69 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $496.86 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $567.52 and a 200-day moving average of $886.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

