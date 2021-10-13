Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of DH stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
