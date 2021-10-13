Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DH stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

