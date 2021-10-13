Zacks Investment Research Lowers Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.55.

Repsol stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

